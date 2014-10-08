* Ivory Coast sees strong crop but Ebola raises concern

* Ghana boosts prices to stop smuggling to Ivory Coast

* Cameroon farmers call for reform

By Ange Aboa and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

ABIDJAN/ACCRA, Oct 8 West Africa appears set for another strong cocoa crop in the 2013/14 season due to favourable weather, farmers said on Wednesday, though fears of a spread of the region's Ebola epidemic have raised concerns over Ivory Coast's harvest.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, harvested a record 1,740,842 tonnes of beans in the 2013/14 season, which ended last week. Number two producer Ghana also recorded a strong crop of around 900,000 tonnes of beans.

Cameroon, which has seen its output fall in recent years, is looking to sector reforms to boost production.

Farmers in the three countries, which contributed around 62.5 percent of global cocoa according to International Cocoa Organisation 2011/12 figures, reported regular rainfall in the run up to the new season.

Hopes of strong production are also boosted by a decline in the likelihood of a strong El Nino weather phenomenon this year that could cause severe climate fluctuations and harm the West African cocoa crop.

"The sun and the rain are both okay and I think that the harvest will be good," said Mamadou Konate, a farmer in Danane, western Ivory Coast.

The country harvested a record 1,740,842 tonnes of beans in the 2013/14 season.

It sees bean production in the 2014/15 season falling by around 8 percent to some 1.6 million tonnes, but the level remains well above the last decade's average of around 1.4 million.

"We are concerned about Ebola," Konate said. Ebola has killed more than 3,400 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. Despite grower fears concerns about its potential impact are receding.

ICE cocoa posted its largest single-session loss in nearly two years last Wednesday, after hitting a series of 2-1/2 year peaks on fears Ebola would spread to Ivory Coast and cripple output.

One farmer in Man in the west of the country, Aime Boue, said cocoa trees planted in the last 10 years were beginning to produce well so he was optimistic about the new harvest.

STAMPING OUT SMUGGLING

Ghana is aiming to produce more than 1 million tonnes, up from around 900,000 tonnes in the just-ended season.

But it will first need to curb on bean smuggling to Ivory Coast caused by a 40 percent drop in the value of its cedi currency in the first half of 2014. Trafficking sapped output by around 100,000 tonnes last season according to some estimates.

Ghana boosted its producer price by 63 percent at the start of the season last week, fixing it above the minimum farmer price set by Ivory Coast to discourage cross-border selling.

"It's a bold move and an important signal to the market," said Edward George, head of research at Ecobank. "But ongoing inflation and the likely return of depreciation by the end of the year will eat into the farmgate price."

Ghana's crop should also be buoyed by good weather and a $200 million investment by marketing board COCOBOD in its fertiliser and spraying programme.

"This coming year we will have a bumper year .... The rain pattern has been good," said Western Region farmer Labi Siaw, who estimated that fertiliser that started arriving at his farm in July could boost production by up to 25 percent.

Cocoa output for Cameroon, the world's fifth largest grower, dropped for a third straight season in 2013/14, falling around 8 percent to 209,905 tonnes.

Officials blamed the drop on weather and the industry has also struggled with disease and pest infestations.

Cameroon saw regular heavy showers in the run-up to the new harvest. Farmers said rainfall could boost the crop, but they worry it could also spark outbreaks of fungal black pod disease.

To boost production, the Cocoa and Coffee Inter-professional Board will take steps including inproving internal marketing, studying the impact of climate change and improving financial access for farmers, Executive Secretary Omer Gatien Maledy said.

(1 US dollar = 512.8000 CFA franc)

(1 US dollar = 3290 Ghana cedis) (Additional reporting by Kwasi Kpodo in Accra and Tansa Musa in Yaounde; editing by Jason Neely)