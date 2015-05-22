KUALA LUMPUR May 22 Malaysia's Cocoaland
Holdings Bhd, a food and beverage company, said on
Friday it had received a takeover offer from a unit of Navis
Asia Fund.
The company received a "non-binding indicative offer" on May
22 for Navis Asia BII Management Company Ltd to acquire all of
its assets and liabilities, Cocoaland said in an announcement to
the stock exchange regulator.
The offer will be evaluated on Monday by the company's board
of directors. It did not specify a value for the offer.
Shares in Cocoaland were suspended from Friday afternoon and
will resume trading on Tuesday. The company has a market
capitalization of 353.5 million ringgit ($98.7 million).
For the full announcement:
bit.ly/1eksa4f
($1 = 3.5820 ringgit)
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Mark Potter)