Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
SANTIAGO Aug 30 Two workers died in an accident on Tuesday at Chilean state-owned miner Codelco's massive Chuquicamata mine, the company said, prompting the world's No.1 copper producer to halt mining activities there. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.