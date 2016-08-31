(New throughout, adds details on Codelco mine and adds
SANTIAGO Aug 31 Partial operations were resumed
on Wednesday at Chilean state-owned copper miner Codelco's
Chuquicamata mine and Freeport-McMoran Inc's El Abra mine, the
day after separate fatal accidents forced complete suspension of
activities.
Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper producer, said it was
still investigating the cause of the accident at Chuquicamata
that left two workers dead when the vehicle they were driving
collided with a giant mining truck.
Chile's mining regulator said operations at Freeport's
El Abra partially resumed on Wednesday. Activities were
halted on Tuesday after a worker died following an accident at
its acid unloading terminal.
Century-old Chuquicamata produced 309,000 tonnes of copper
in 2015, while El Abra, which is 51 percent owned by Freeport
and 49 percent owned by Codelco, produced around
147,000 tonnes.
