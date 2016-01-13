SANTIAGO Jan 13 A worker was killed in an accident at the most productive copper mine of Chile's Codelco , which has suspended operations there, the state-owned company said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at the El Teniente underground mine, 80 kilometers south of Santiago. It produced 356,000 tonnes of copper in the first nine months of 2015.

"Given what occurred, operations there were immediately suspended, and internal procedures were put into effect, while notifying the relevant authorities, who will determine the cause of this accident," Codelco said in a statement.

The company is the world's largest copper miner. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)