SANTIAGO, Nov 15 Chile's state copper giant Codelco vowed on Tuesday it would exercise its option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American's ( AAL.L ) southern Chilean properties, and said it was on a solid legal footing amid an incipient court battle.

Anglo shocked Codelco [CODEL.UL] and investors on Wednesday when it announced it had sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) for $5.4 billion, and said the world's top copper producer was now only eligible to buy a 24.5 percent stake.

Codelco says Anglo American is trying to prevent it from exercising its full option, and appealed to the Santiago appeals court on Monday. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Dale Hudson)