SANTIAGO Nov 15 A Chilean appeals court on Tuesday blocked global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) from selling any further stakes in its southern Chilean assets for now, after Codelco filed an appeal to safeguard an option to buy into them, a court official said.

Anglo shocked Codelco [CODEL.UL] and investors on Wednesday when it announced it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4 billion, signaling an aggressive stance in negotiations with Codelco, the world's top copper producer.

Codelco says Anglo American is trying to prevent it from exercising an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur, and appealed to the Santiago appeals court on Monday. (Reporting by Erik Lopez. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner and Marguerita Choy)