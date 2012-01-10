* Codelco sues over 49 pct stake option, demands damages
* Codelco exercised stake option last week
* Codelco asks for full details of Anglo sale to Mitsubishi
* Anglo declines to comment
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Alexandra Ulmer
LONDON/SANTIAGO, Jan 10 Codelco, the
world's largest copper producer, asked a Chilean court to
enforce its disputed option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo
American's south Chilean assets, suing the global miner
and claiming damages for breach of contract.
Tuesday's suit is the latest escalation in an increasingly
bitter and complex legal row between the two mining powerhouses.
The Chilean state miner said in October it planned to
exercise its long-standing option to take a minority stake in
Anglo American Sur, but it was caught out by Anglo's surprise
sale of a stake to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp a month
later.
Anglo says the sale of a 24.5 percent stake in the assets to
Mitsubishi for $5.4 billion halved Codelco's option to buy a 49
percent stake in the properties. Codelco, which viewed the
pre-emptive move as a snub, disputes that.
Codelco dug in its heels last week, stating on Jan. 2 -- the
day the option window opened -- that it exercised its option to
buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo's key properties for an
estimated price of around $6 billion.
Anglo, which is separately suing Codelco for breach of
contract, has said it is not obliged to sell any shares in Anglo
American Sur to Codelco.
Codelco said Tuesday's lawsuit requested damages from Anglo
for breach of contract, including the payment of dividends from
the shares Codelco says it has a right to own.
The mining giant says it is committed to taking the 49
percent stake, or if the court rules against it, a 24.5 percent
stake plus a sum equivalent to the further 24.5 percent. As a
final alternative, it would seek compensation equivalent to the
whole 49 percent it could have bought under the original option.
FURTHER ACTION
Codelco also said it had begun proceedings to request the
disclosure of the full details of Anglo's sale deal with
Mitsubishi, with the aim of exploring further legal action.
It has separately withdrawn an injunction to stop further
stake sales by Anglo -- a suit which had been intended to
protect Codelco's right to buy -- arguing the option is now
exercised.
"We regret that Codelco has been forced to take legal
action. However, this is the only possible option when a counter
party is acting erratically and in clear violation of the
contracts," Diego Hernandez, Chief Executive of Codelco, said.
"Anglo American's actions severely compromise the interests
of its shareholders in the short and medium term."
The head of Anglo's operations in Chile, Miguel Angel Duran,
declined comment on Tuesday.
Anglo's properties in southern Chile include the flagship
expansion project Los Bronces, where Anglo has invested
around$2.8 billion; the El Soldado mine; the Chagres smelter;
and the Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration
projects.
Many analysts welcomed the Mitsubishi deal, arguing that
faced with the need for a sale, Anglo secured a better price
than it would have done by selling to Codelco, whom it has long
sought to buy out of the option.
But industry commentators and some shareholders are fretting
that the pursuit of shareholder value in the short and medium
term could leave lasting scars on Anglo's crucial relationship
with Chile, the world's largest copper producer.
A court battle is already priced in, analysts say, but an
eventual settlement is a widely expected outcome. Anglo has said
it is open to a commercial settlement.
"It is too big for either party to let go," mining analyst
Cailey Barker at Numis Securities in London said.