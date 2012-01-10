LONDON/SANTIAGO Jan 10 Copper giant Codelco said on Tuesday it had sued Anglo American, asking Chilean courts to enforce its disputed option to buy a 49 percent stake in the global miner's south Chilean properties.

The move is the latest escalation of an increasingly bitter legal row, after Anglo last year announced it had sold a 24.5 percent stake in the Anglo American Sur assets to Japan's Mitsubishi. It said the sale halved Codelco's option to buy a 49 percent stake in the properties.

Codelco, which viewed Anglo's preemptive move as a snub, said last week it exercised its option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo's key properties for an estimated price of around $6 billion.

Codelco said on Tuesday that the lawsuit requested damages from Anglo for breach of contract, including the payment of dividends from the shares Codelco says it has a right to own.

Codelco also said it had begun proceedings to request the disclosure of the full details of Anglo's sale deal with Mitsubishi.