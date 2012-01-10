LONDON/SANTIAGO Jan 10 Copper giant
Codelco said on Tuesday it had sued Anglo American,
asking Chilean courts to enforce its disputed option to buy a 49
percent stake in the global miner's south Chilean properties.
The move is the latest escalation of an increasingly bitter
legal row, after Anglo last year announced it had sold a 24.5
percent stake in the Anglo American Sur assets to Japan's
Mitsubishi. It said the sale halved Codelco's option to
buy a 49 percent stake in the properties.
Codelco, which viewed Anglo's preemptive move as
a snub, said last week it exercised its option to buy a 49
percent stake in Anglo's key properties for an estimated price
of around $6 billion.
Codelco said on Tuesday that the lawsuit requested damages
from Anglo for breach of contract, including the payment of
dividends from the shares Codelco says it has a right to own.
Codelco also said it had begun proceedings to request the
disclosure of the full details of Anglo's sale deal with
Mitsubishi.