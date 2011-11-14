UPDATE 1-Australian TV station Ten in administration after Murdoch-led backers quit
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee
SANTIAGO Nov 14 Global miner Anglo American said on Monday it would oppose a lawsuit by state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] that aims to block further stake sales of its southern Chilean properties.
Chile's Codelco earlier on Monday filed a lawsuit with an appeals court in Santiago. However Codelco is not seeking to cancel Anglo's surprise 24.5 percent sale to Mitsubishi of a stake in its Anglo American Sur properties. (Editing by David Gregorio)
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee
* Asian equity markets mixed, little reaction to firmer China data