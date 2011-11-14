SANTIAGO Nov 14 Global miner Anglo American said on Monday it would oppose a lawsuit by state copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] that aims to block further stake sales of its southern Chilean properties.

Chile's Codelco earlier on Monday filed a lawsuit with an appeals court in Santiago. However Codelco is not seeking to cancel Anglo's surprise 24.5 percent sale to Mitsubishi of a stake in its Anglo American Sur properties. (Editing by David Gregorio)