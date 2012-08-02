TOKYO Aug 2 Mitsui & Co has agreed to
extend a commitment to provide Codelco with a loan
for Codelco's potential purchase of Anglo American Plc's Chilean
copper properties, a transaction that is the subject of a legal
dispute, a source said on Thursday.
Mitsui earlier committed to providing a loan of up to $6.75
billion until Aug. 1 and has extended the period to Sept. 1 for
a loan with a reduced size of $5.8 billion, the industry source
said.
The loan is for the possible purchase of a stake in Anglo's
Anglo American Sur copper assets, but a legal dispute between
Anglo and Codelco is dragging on and is seen unlikely to be
decided until Aug. 24 at the earliest.