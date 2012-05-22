SANTIAGO, May 22 Anglo American and
Chilean copper giant Codelco have agreed to go back to the
negotiating table in a push to end a damaging and increasingly
acrimonious dispute over the global miner's operations in the
country's central-south region.
Following is a table of Codelco's output per division, as
well as that of Anglo American Sur (in '000 tonnes).
-----------------------------------------
CODELCO 2011 2010
-----------------------------------------
CHUQUICAMATA 443 528
RADOMIRO TOMIC 470 375
SALVADOR 69 76
ANDINA 234 188
EL TENIENTE 400 404
EL ABRA (*) 61 71
GABY 118 117
---------------------------------------------
TOTAL (Ex El Abra) 1,735 1,689
-----------------------------------------
ANGLO AMERICAN SUR (total output)
-----------------------------------------
LOS BRONCES 221.7 221
EL SOLDADO 46.9 40
CHAGRES SMELTER 138 137.9
-----------------------------------------
TOTAL (Ex Chagres) 268.7 261.8
Note: Information compiled from data of Chile's copper
commission Cochilco, Codelco and Anglo American.