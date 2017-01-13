(New throughout, adds being treated in hospital, adds comments
SANTIAGO Jan 13 The chairman of Codelco,
Chile's state-run copper miner, was being treated in the
hospital for minor injuries after receiving a package that
exploded at his home on Friday.
Oscar Landerretche "is in a good state of health after being
a victim today of the explosion of an artifact that he received
at his home," said Codelco, the world's largest copper miner.
Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said in comments to
journalists that Landerretche had received some injuries on his
arms and abdomen, and that his family had been unhurt.
"This was unacceptable and of course specialist police
forces are investigating," she said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.
Chile, which returned to democracy in 1990 after a 17-year
dictatorship, is normally one of Latin America's most stable
countries.
However, there have been a number of low-level attacks by
anarchist groups in recent years. In September 2014 several
people were injured after a device exploded next to a metro
station.
Landerretche is a 44-year-old economist who has led
Codelco's board, a government-appointed position, for the last
two years. The miner is part-way through an ambitious investment
program but has struggled to turn a profit against a backdrop of
low global copper prices.
Copper industry workers said he was well respected and they
were baffled as to the reason behind the attack.
"We copper workers reject this kind of act," said Codelco
union leader Raimundo Espinoza.
"I don't think Oscar is the kind of person who has enemies,"
said copper mining veteran and ex-Codelco chief executive Diego
Hernandez to CNN Chile.
