(Adds Codelco comment, recasts with pricing)
SANTIAGO Oct 28 Chile's Codelco, the world's
largest copper producer, said on Tuesday it has issued $980
million in 30-year senior unsecured notes to help finance an
ambitious investment plan.
The bond carries a 4.875 percent annual coupon and 4.966
percent yield.
"These conditions are very competitive considering the
reality of international markets, especially for a Latin
American issue and reflect Codelco's quality credit (rating),"
the state-owned company said in a filing with the local SVS
securities regulator.
Fitch Ratings gave the bonds, due in 2044, an A+(EXP)
rating, while Moody's Investors Service gave them an A1 foreign
currency rating, saying the ratings outlook is negative.
The bond issue attracted over 240 investors from the United
States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, said Codelco.
The book runners for the deal were HSBC, BofA Merrill Lynch
and Mizuho Securities, Thomson Reuters IFR reported earlier on
Tuesday.
Last week, Chile's Congress approved the government's
capitalization plan for Codelco, under which the
company will receive $4 billion over the next five years to help
fund its investment program.
Codelco plans to spend around $23 billion through 2018 to
upgrade its aging deposits to counteract falling ore grades.
Planned projects include a $6.8 billion expansion of its
Andina mine near Santiago, which faces strong community
opposition, and a $4.2 billion conversion of open-pit
Chuquicamata to an underground mine.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
James Dalgleish)