(Adds CEO's comments, background details)
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO Jan 30 World No.1 copper miner Codelco
will look to slash costs by $1 billion in 2015, Chief Executive
Nelson Pizarro said Friday, as the price of the base metal
slumped to multi-year lows.
It is seeking to cut direct cash costs by some $0.193 per
pound of copper at its operations, Pizarro told journalists. In
the January through September, Codelco's cash costs averaged
$1.537 per pound.
Still, none of the Chilean state-run copper miner's large
investment projects will be at risk and no personnel will be
laid off, Pizarro said.
Instead, the company will look to implement efficiencies by
such measures as the renegotiation of energy contracts, its task
eased by slumping oil prices and a Chilean peso that
has weakened around 25 percent versus the U.S. dollar over the
last two years.
Crude prices are poised for a seventh month of declines, the
longest rout on record. As a country that imports almost all its
hydrocarbons, Chile is reaping the benefit, with open pit mines
that run diesel trucks among those positively impacted.
The lower oil price and the weaker peso will "help reduce
costs by $500 million, via the renegotiation of contracts,"
Pizarro said.
Codelco will also look to boost copper production some
35,000 tonnes this year by optimizing metals recovery at two of
its smelters. The additional copper output should translate into
an extra $200 million in revenue, Codelco hopes.
"This drop in prices is an opportunity to make Codelco a
more efficient and productive company," said Pizarro.
Copper prices reached 5-1/2 year lows on Friday,
continuing a recent slide that has been driven by concerns about
global economic growth and demand from China, which accounts for
40 percent of global refined copper demand.
Codelco, battling falling ore grades at its decades-old
flagship mines, is implementing an ambitious multi-billion
investment plan over the next few years to open new projects and
revamp older ones.
(Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and
Bernadette Baum)