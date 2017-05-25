China imports more iron ore from North Korea in May - customs
BEIJING, June 23 China raised its imports of iron ore from North Korea in May from a year earlier but bought no coal for a third month after Beijing halted coal shipments from its increasingly isolated neighbour, data showed on Friday. Iron ore arrivals hit 233,508 tonnes, compared with 217,897 tonnes last year. Imports were down 18.2 percent from April, when they hit their highest since August 2014. The table below gives a breakdown of imports and exports of major commo