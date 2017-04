SANTIAGO Aug 1 Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer, will be financed with up to $4 billion to 2018, the majority through debt issuance, Chile's finance minister said on Friday.

The state-run copper firm, which has an ambitious investment plan to upgrade its aging mines, will receive around $3 billion via treasury-issued debt and around $1 billion from returned profits, said Alberto Arenas.

(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)