SANTIAGO Oct 23 Chile's Congress approved late
Wednesday the government's capitalization plan for Codelco,
which will see the state copper firm receive $4 billion over the
next five years to help fund an ambitious investment program.
The Chilean government announced in August that it planned
to give Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer,
around $3 billion via treasury-issued debt and around $1 billion
from returned profits.
"We have seen cross-party support for a bill that modernizes
our main mining company," said Finance Minister Alberto Arenas
after the approval.
"We hope that this investment plan in our mining also
stimulates the development of new investments in the private
sector."
The measure received overwhelming approval in the lower
house on Wednesday after having been amended in the senate,
which had added a clause saying that Codelco must report back to
Congress annually on the progress of its investment plan.
Codelco, which also issues its own debt, plans to spend
around $23 billion through 2018 to upgrade its aging deposits to
counteract falling ore grades.
Planned projects include a $6.8 billion expansion of its
Andina mine near Santiago, which faces strong community
opposition, and a $4.2 billion conversion of open-pit
Chuquicamata to an underground mine.
In an interview this week, the company's chairman said the
company promised to reveal soon the results of a project review
and whether there would be any delays to plans.
