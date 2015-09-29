CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower as Home Capital, big banks weigh
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday morning after alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc acknowledged uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern.
SANTIAGO, Sept 28 The world's No.1 copper producer Codelco said on Monday that it was reducing the number of executives on its payroll by 15.6 percent, as the Chilean state-owned miner cuts costs in the face of tumbling prices for the industrial metal.
Codelco said the layoffs, which will take effect Nov. 1, will bring its managerial team to 255 people from a current 302. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* CME Group announces record open interest of 125.7 million contracts