SANTIAGO Nov 6 A key piece of equipment that
has had a troubled start-up at Codelco's Ministro Hales mine
will undergo repair work this month to improve its capacity from
70 percent currently to at least 90 percent, the Chilean state
copper miner said Thursday.
The roaster, designed to reduce levels of arsenic in the
mine's ore to make copper concentrate saleable for the global
market, has had technical issues that prompted the world no.1
copper producer Codelco to cancel some sales to China earlier
this year.
Running now at 70 percent capacity, the roaster will undergo
a programmed maintenance in November, involving some repairs and
some changing of equipment, that will allow capacity to jump to
at least 90 percent, Codelco said.
The roaster was made by Finland's Outotec, which
will - under contractual obligations - cover any costs relating
to fixing the equipment, Codelco told Reuters last month.
Both state-run Codelco and Chile rely on new mines like
Ministro Hales to keep copper supply growing, but face
significant issues, including poor ore grades and high energy
costs.
