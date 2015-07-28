BRIEF-ON Semiconductor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $1.437 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.24 billion
SANTIAGO, July 28 Codelco's Chuquicamata copper mine returned to normal operations on Tuesday afternoon after a contract workers' strike caused a halt earlier in the day, the company said in a statement.
All projects except the small Salvador mine were operational, although there had been "various difficulties" during the day, it said. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chris Reese)
* DHT Holdings Inc Board unanimously rejects unimproved proposal from frontline