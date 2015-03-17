SANTIAGO, March 17 World No. 1 copper producer Codelco said on Tuesday that the key roaster at its newest mine, Ministro Hales, was still not fully operational following a delayed start-up.

"It's still in the start-up phase. When it's running at capacity we will inform (the market)," the Chilean state-owned company told Reuters.

The roaster is used to remove arsenic from the ore at Ministro Hales. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito)