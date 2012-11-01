SANTIAGO Nov 1 Chilean state mining company Codelco has agreed to sell a part of its Anglo American Sur holdings to Japan's Mitsui & Co as part of a loan refinancing deal, Codelco said in a statement on Thursday.

Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper producer, told Chilean regulators that it will sell the equivalent of 4.5 percent of its Anglo Sur shares to the Japanese trading and investment company.

The shares are worth $998 million and the remaining amount of debt to be refinanced is $875 million, Codelco said.

"One of the company's main reasons for accepting (Mitsui's) refinancing offer was the significant difference in interest rate when compared with the original loan, which will imply an additional benefit to Codelco of approximately $300 million," Codelco said in a statement.

Codelco and Anglo American spent 10 months in court wrangling over Anglo Sur until they reached a deal in late August allowing Codelco and its financing partner, Mitsui, to buy a 29.5 percent stake in the properties.

To finance this deal, Mitsui lent Codelco $1.87 billion at a variable annual interest rate of Libor plus 2.5 percentage points for a period of 7.5 years. This deal required that the dividends gleaned from Anglo Sur go toward the loan's repayment.

Under the new agreement, Mitsui is lending Codelco $875 million over a 20-year period at a fixed annual interest rate of 3.25 percent. Also, Codelco will be able to use some of the Anglo Sur dividends to invest in its own projects.

"This opens a new channel of financing for our investment plan, which demands about $25 billion in the coming years," Codelco Chief Executive Thomas Keller said in the statement.