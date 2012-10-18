* Cut comes as miners respond to sagging demand
* Codelco's Asian premium seen down by similar amount
By Alexandra Ulmer and Josephine Mason
SANTIAGO/LONDON, Oct 18 Chile's Codelco
, the world's largest copper miner, has lowered by $5
a tonne the premium it will charge in 2013 to deliver metal to
clients in Europe, two separate sources told Reuters.
The offer of $85 a tonne above the London Metal Exchange
cash price comes as mining companies respond to sagging
demand, especially in Europe, where many economies are battling
recession.
The Codelco premium, seen as an industry benchmark, was set
at $90 a tonne in 2012.
"Everyone was given a range of $80-90 last week," said a
source at a mining company.
He added: "Everything depends on payment terms, though, so
it's a slightly moveable feast - a benchmark on which all
negotiations will then be based."
Miners are making a special effort to cultivate clients in
price talks.
Many traders and industry players, however, say copper
demand in debt-ridden Europe is unlikely to rebound
significantly in 2013 no matter what the premium.
Copper prices, seen by some as a barometer of global
economic health, have gained a tepid 8 percent this year, helped
mostly by quantitative easing in Europe and the United States.
Top copper consumer China, also battling a growth slowdown,
has for its part given the green light to 60 infrastructure
projects worth more than $150 billion.
Market participants meeting at the yearly LME Week industry
gathering in London this week have expressed a sober view of
price prospects for copper next year.
Codelco Chief Executive Thomas Keller told Reuters he
expected supply and demand to be balanced next year, leaving
2013 prices in line with this year's levels, on average.
He declined to comment on premiums, given that such
negotiations are confidential.
ASIAN PREMIUMS
Last month, sources told Reuters Codelco would seek to
reduce 2013 term premiums to Asian buyers by about $5, leaving
them at around $105 a tonne.
Japan's biggest copper smelter, Pan Pacific Copper,
earlier this month was in talks with Chinese buyers to slash its
2013 term premium to $85 a tonne from $100.
The premium for Japanese shipments is typically lower than
premiums for Chilean shipments because of lower freight fees.
A trader at an international trading house said the Chinese
liked Codelco term metal because of its quality and stability of
shipments.
"Japanese suppliers may cut $10 to $15 a tonne for 2013
shipments because they think the overall supply could rise next
year. But I do not think Codelco would cut that much because the
Chinese always want to buy more than Codelco can supply," said a
purchasing manager for a large refined copper user.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Alexandra Ulmer, Josephine Mason
and Polly Yam; editing by Jane Baird)