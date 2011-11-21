(Adds details)
* $93 premium down from $98 in 2011
* Slightly lower than expected -traders
TOKYO, Nov 21 Chile's Codelco, the world's
biggest copper producer, offered a 5.1 percent cut in physical
copper premiums to its Japanese buyers for 2012, trading sources
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The company offered a $93 premium per tonne over cash London
Metal Exchange copper prices, down from a $98 premium
Japanese buyers paid this year, sources said.
The offer was slightly lower than an estimated $95-$98 range
reflecting an expected slowdown in demand following flooding in
Thailand, a major production site for Japanese automakers and
electronics makers, traders said.
Codelco this month offered a $110 premium to its Chinese
buyers, its top customers, down 4.3 percent from this year's
$115. That was smaller than a 9 percent cut it offered to
European buyers for 2012 as China's demand is expected to stay
strong next year, traders said.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; editing by Jason Neely)