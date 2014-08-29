SANTIAGO Aug 29 World number one copper producer Codelco produced 788,000 tonnes of copper in the first half of 2014, a 4 percent rise from 2013 as ore grades and volumes improved at century-old Chuquicamata, while new mine Ministro Hales also contributed.

Pre-tax profit in the first half was $1.3 billion, a 27 percent drop versus the prior year, the state-run producer reported on Friday. (Reporting by Santiago bureau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)