SANTIAGO Nov 28 Chilean state-run copper producer Codelco produced 1.23 million tonnes of copper in January to September, a 4 percent rise from a year ago, it said on Friday.

However, pre-tax profit at the world no.1 copper producer fell 14 percent to $2.3 bln, dragged down by a falling copper price.

(Reporting by Santiago bureau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)