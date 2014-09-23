BRIEF-CHL divests activities in parapharmaceutical sector
* Said on Thursday board approved not to continue with the activities in the parapharmaceutical sector via its stake in its affiliated company FarmaCHL Srl
MADRID, Sept 23 Spain's stock exchange regulator said on Tuesday it was suspending trading in shares of Spanish gaming firm Codere.
The price of the stock has been volatile over the last few days due to speculation over whether the company would soon refinance its debt. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Sarah White)
* Says Q1 net profit up 4.1 percent y/y at 8.3 billion yuan ($1.20 billion)