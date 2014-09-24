BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries nine-month profit rises
April 23 Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries Co :
MADRID, Sept 24 A share trading suspension in Spanish gambling company Codere will be lifted at 1030 GMT, the market regulator said on Wednesday.
Trading in Codere shares were suspended on Tuesday ahead of an announcement by its founding family that they would give bondholders a controlling stake in the company in a debt refinancing deal.
(Reporting by Paul Day)
April 23 Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries Co :
* Qtrly net profit 1.7 million dinars versus 1.9 million dinars year ago