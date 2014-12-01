Nov 30 Coeur Mining Inc, the biggest
U.S. producer of silver, is in advanced negotiations to acquire
Paramount Gold and Silver Corp, according to people
familiar with the matter, as it seeks to expand its mining
footprint in Mexico.
The talks are the latest sign of low metal prices driving
mining companies into consolidation, as they strive to lower
their cost base, expand their deposits and become more
profitable.
Paramount's San Miguel mining project neighbors Coeur's
Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Northern Mexico. The deal would
enable Palmarejo to continue as one of the largest and highest
grade silver and gold mines in the world for at least another
seven years, according to the people.
Under the terms being negotiated, Paramount shareholders
would be paid in Coeur shares, the people said. Coeur and
Paramount have a market capitalization of $425 million and $107
million respectively.
As part of the deal, Paramount plans to spin off its
non-Mexican assets into a standalone publicly listed company,
the people said. Coeur would have a 4.9 percent stake in that
new company, the people added.
Further terms of the deal, which have not yet been finalized
by the two companies, could not be learned. The sources asked
not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential.
A Coeur spokesman declined to comment, while Paramount did not
respond to a request for comment.
Paramount's San Miguel project is made up of 40 concessions
and spans more than 350,000 acres around Coeur's Palmarejo mine
complex.
Besides Palmarejo, Chicago-based Coeur also owns the San
Bartolomé silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine
in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. Winnemucca,
Nevada-based Paramount also owns the Sleeper gold project in
Nevada.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Mike Stone in New York)