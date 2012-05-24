China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
May 24 Silver miner Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp said its Palmarejo mine has started full production after a group of employees blocking access to the mine agreed to return to work.
The company had said on Wednesday it will temporarily shut down the mine in northern Mexico.
The company had sought help from the Chihuahuan government to resolve the issue.
Coeur d'Alene said the temporary shut-down at the mine will not have any material impact on 2012 production at Palmarejo.
Coeur d'Alene shares were up 1 percent at $17.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.