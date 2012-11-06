GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
Nov 6 Silver miner Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp posted a third-quarter loss due to a sharp drop in silver prices.
The company reported a net loss of $15.8 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with a profit of $23 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total metal sales in the quarter fell 33 percent to $230.6 million.
Silver prices fell 23 percent to average $29.9 per ounce during the July-September quarter, compared with the year-ago period.
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.