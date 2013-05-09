New York Times offers buyouts to newsroom employees
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
May 9 Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp , the largest U.S. silver miner by output, reported an 84 percent fall in adjusted quarterly profit due to a fall in production and lower prices for the metal.
Adjusted profit fell to $6.8 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter from $41.5 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. ()
Metal sales fell 16 percent to $171.8 million.
CHICAGO, May 31 Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Wednesday his office sued five major drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of prescription opioid painkillers and so helping fuel a sky-rocketing drug addiction epidemic.