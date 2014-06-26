(Adds detail, background, Coface comment)
PARIS, June 26 Coface set a price for
its stock market listing in the middle of the previously
indicated range, enabling owner Natixis to raise about
832 million euros ($1.13 billion) by selling 51 percent of the
French credit insurer.
The initial public offering price of 10.4 euros a share
gives Coface a market value of around 1.63 billion euros,
Natixis said in a statement on Thursday. The price range was 9.6
to 11.2 euros.
"The offering has benefited from strong demand from French
and international institutional investors," Coface said in a
separate statement.
Natixis said it would retain 49 percent of Coface after the
IPO, or 41.35 percent if it fully exercises an over-allotment
option of up to 15 percent of the offer, which would take the
size of the IPO to as much as 957 million euros.
The IPO is part of Natixis' plan to gradually dispose of its
Coface holding and focus on wholesale banking, asset management
and specialised financial services. Analysts see the deal
lifting Natixis' core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of a bank's
ability to withstand shocks.
Coface offers insurance to protect companies against the
risk of default by their customers. It wants to focus on this
business and has sold its third-party recovery business and its
factoring operations outside Germany and Poland.
Set up in 1946 as France's export credit agency, Coface was
privatised in 1994 and bought out by Natixis in 2002, becoming a
fully owned subsidiary in 2006. Coface delisted in 2002. It aims
to launch new products, such as offers for small and
medium-sized companies, and hopes to boost its presence abroad
by expanding in 10 new countries.
Coface shares are due to start trading on Euronext in Paris
on Friday.
JPMorgan and Natixis are acting as global coordinators,
joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.
BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley &
Co International Plc are acting as joint lead managers and joint
bookrunners. Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank,
Commerzbank, ING, Banca IMI and Banco Santander are acting as
co-lead managers.
($1 = 0.7359 Euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michel Rose and David
Evans)