By Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO Nov 7 Chinese food processor and
commodities trader COFCO Agri is looking at opportunities to
expand in the Brazilian cane milling industry, Marcelo de
Andrade, the company's global head for sugar, told reporters on
Monday.
COFCO is not the only Chinese company investing heavily in
Brazil. State Grid and Three Gorges have been extremely active
in recent years, buying local assets in the electricity sector.
Chinese companies have also snapped up Brazilian miners and
grain processors.
"COFCO is a company that wants to expand," Andrade said on
the sidelines of the LMC sugar seminar in Sao Paulo. "We are
talking to mills, looking at opportunities, but we are not going
to do anything crazy."
He said that due to high sugar prices, companies interested
in selling their assets were asking "absurd" prices for them -
$80 to $100 per tonne of installed crushing capacity.
In comparison, when Cargill's Black River fund bought the
Ruette mill late last year, the price was around $40 per tonne.
"We believe a fair price today would be from $50 to $75 per
tonne of installed capacity," Andrade said.
COFCO, which is controlled by the Chinese government, has
four mills in Brazil, all in the main Sao Paulo cane belt.
It will crush 14.5 million tonnes of cane in the current
season, up from 11 million tonnes last year. The larger volume
came after heavy investments in the agricultural area, according
to Andrade.
COFCO expects to crush 18 million tonnes by 2019 through
small investments in the mills it already owns.
The company increased its sugar production out of Brazil
this year to 1.15 million tonnes from 900,000 tonnes in the
previous season.
Allocation of cane for sugar production rose to 65 percent
from 55 percent, and Andrade expects that to reach 67 percent
next year. The rest of the cane goes to ethanol production.
For Brazil's main center-south region, he said sugar
production was likely to stay the same next season as this year
at around 35 million tonnes.
But he expects a smaller cane crop there next season, below
the 600 million tonnes that the region will probably crush this
season.
"We had drought, frosts, hail, a bit of everything," he
said. "And cane fields, in general, are old."
