SAO PAULO Nov 7 Chinese food processor and
commodities trader COFCO Agri projects China will produce more
sugar in the 2016/17 crop than in the previous season and says
it's likely that the government will sell more sugar from its
stocks.
Mauricio Sacramento, COFCO's sugar trading head, said in a
presentation during LMC's international sugar seminar in Sao
Paulo that China's sugar production in the 2016/17 crop should
reach 9.21 million tonnes versus 8.66 million tonnes previously.
He sees total Chinese consumption little changed at 15.4
million tonnes in 2016/17, leaving the gap to be filled by
imports or public stocks at around 6.2 million tonnes.
"The government has already released 520,000 tonnes from
stocks, so imports should fall to around 5.7 million tonnes for
now," Sacramento said.
The trader believes the Chinese government will sell more of
its stocks, which he put at around 7 million tonnes, after
receiving favorable values in recent sales.
But Sacramento does not see a change in the near term on
Chinese sugar imports.
"China will continue to be a large sugar importer in the
next years. The current situation is not going to change much,"
he said, despite an ongoing investigation by the Chinese
government on imports that it sees as excessive.
Sacramento does not believe the investigation will result in
safeguards or additional import taxes on product from producing
countries being investigated, such as Brazil and Australia.
