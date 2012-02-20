Feb 20 Bank of Montreal said it
will buy a stake in China's COFCO Trust Co, a unit of
state-owned COFCO Group, to expand its offerings to
the Asian country's high net worth and institutional clients.
Canada's fourth-largest bank will buy a 19.99 percent stake,
the maximum permitted for a foreign investor in China, in COFCO
Trust, the companies said in a joint statement.
The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.
COFCO Trust Co, established in 2009, had assets under
management of $5.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.
BMO is the only Canadian bank with an established subsidiary
in China. BMO's subsidiary bank, Bank of Montreal (China) Co
Ltd, has branches in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.
The deal is subject to approval from the China Banking
Regulatory Commission and the Office of the Superintendent of
Financial Institutions of Canada.