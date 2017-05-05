BRIEF-Manulife US Real Estate Management requests for trading halt
June 20 Manulife US Real Estate Management Pte. Ltd
LONDON/PARIS May 5 COFCO International has nominated Serge Schoen, a former CEO of Louis Dreyfus, to become an independent director on its board, a spokesman for the Chinese-owned trading group said on Friday.
As part of his board position, which is pending approval by COFCO International's shareholders, Schoen will head a risk management committee, the spokesman said.
The board nomination is another step in a leadership shake-up at COFCO International as it integrates Dutch grain trader Nidera, its second major overseas acquisition after the takeover of Noble Group's agriculture division.
Schoen last year left Louis Dreyfus Company, another international trader of agricultural commodities, after serving over the past decade as chief executive and then a board member. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Jonathan Saul, editing by G Crosse)
June 20 Manulife US Real Estate Management Pte. Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2017年6月14日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1025145">Correction: Fitch Affirms China United Property Insurance at 'A-'; Outlook Stable 惠譽評級已確認中華聯合財產保險有限公司（中華財險）的保險公司財務實力評級為‘A-’（強勁），評級展望為穩定。 關鍵評級驅動因素 該評級是在公司的獨立信用評估的基礎上上調了一個子級得到的，因為中華財險由中國東方資產管理公司（東方資產，A/穩定）持有。 獨立信用評估反映出中華財險不斷改善的法定償付能力充足率、其在農業保險方面具有的競爭優勢、利用再保險緩解承保波動性、以及過往的經營盈利能力。評級還將公司波動的經營 業績、其主要業務——車險業務面臨的競爭壓力、及增高的財務槓桿率納入了考量。 中華