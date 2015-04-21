BRIEF-La Quinta Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 21 Listing could help Chinese agricultural company COFCO become a global business, its chairman said on Tuesday.
"This should be not a Chinese, but a global company... the IPO will help us to achieve this standard," Chairman Ning Gaoning said at the FT Commodities Global Summit.

* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance