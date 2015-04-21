LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 21 Listing could help Chinese agricultural company COFCO become a global business, its chairman said on Tuesday.

"This should be not a Chinese, but a global company... the IPO will help us to achieve this standard," Chairman Ning Gaoning said at the FT Commodities Global Summit.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)