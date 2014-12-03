* Robusta demand seen surpassing more expensive arabica by
2020
* Instant coffee powder typically made from robusta
* Good news for robusta growers such as Vietnam, Indonesia
* But a worry for arabica farmers in Latin America, Africa
By Rajendra Jadhav and Meeyoung Cho
MUMBAI/SEOUL, Dec 4 Mumbai civil servant Sachin
Kenjale regularly ends his day with a steaming cup of instant
coffee after trying the drink for the first time with friends
around two years ago.
Typical of the growing thirst for quick and cheap coffee
sweeping parts of Asia traditionally considered bastions of tea
drinking, industry officials say that kind of demand will push
the market share of the robusta beans used to make instant
powder above more expensive arabica by the end of the decade.
Reaching that milestone would underscore a major market
shift, with robusta's popularity soaring as increasing wealth
prompts more people in emerging nations to start drinking
coffee, a boon for key growers of the bean such as Vietnam and
Indonesia.
But arabica farmers in Latin America and East Africa fear
the ascent of the cheaper robusta bean could take the edge off
growth in demand for their crops, which are more difficult to
cultivate but typically yield a less-harsh and more aromatic
brew often favoured in Europe and North America.
"Robusta coffee production has grown every year, and it will
continue to grow. But I think it would be a less wonderful world
if we didn't have arabica coffee still with us," said Ric
Rhinehart, executive director at trade body the Specialty Coffee
Association of America.
Global coffee demand will climb to 175 million 60 kg bags by
2020 from almost 150 million now and under 120 million in 2005,
according to forecasts from trade body the International Coffee
Organization (ICO). That would be worth over $50 billion at
current prices.
Data from the ICO and International Trade Centre, a World
Trade Organization subsidiary, shows increasing appetite for
robusta is the main driver for that growth.
And industry consensus is emerging that robusta's market
share will rise from its current 40 percent to overtake arabica
soon, with a major coffee company and traders telling Reuters
that could happen by 2020.
"Robusta's share of global coffee demand will reach 50
percent towards the end of this decade," said a buyer of both
robusta and arabica at that global coffee firm.
None of those making predictions wanted to be identified due
to the sensitivity of the matter for some suppliers.
"The robusta coffee trend is growing right now because of
instant coffee, and low quality coffee," said Samuel Demisse,
general manager of U.S.-based arabica dealer Keffa Coffee.
The retail cost of 100 grams of branded instant coffee
stands at around $5, while the same amount of arabica can cost
$10.
SOCIAL STATUS
Industry officials said the increase in demand for instant
is largely coming from Asia's emerging markets, in particular
China and India where some consumers are shifting from tea.
Buyers can be influenced by television commercials showing
apparently successful and happy people enjoying instant coffee,
tacitly equating the drink with social status as food companies
look to tap rising consumer incomes.
Growth potential in India and China is huge as current
personal consumption is still as low as five cups a year,
compared with over 1,000 cups in some European countries.
Kenjale, 35, in Mumbai said he still prefers tea in the
morning and that he is currently the only coffee drinker in his
family.
Appetite is also increasing in Southeast Asia where
Indonesia has seen its exports fall because of rising domestic
demand.
While Brazil, the world's biggest exporter, grows both
arabica and robusta, other big producers in South and Central
America such as Colombia and Mexico are worried about the spread
of robusta as they have solely focused on churning out its more
expensive rival.
"It is a challenge. We can't compete in price with robusta,"
said Carlos Ignacio Rojas, head of Colombia's National Coffee
Exporters' Association.
(Additional reporting by Ho Binh Minh in HANOI, Michael Taylor
in JAKARTA, Brian Kim in SEOUL, Elias Biryabarema in KAMPALA and
Peter Murphy in BOGOTA; Writing by Henning Gloystein; Editing by
Joseph Radford)