* Big roasters are slow to change, favor taste consistency
* Arabica-robusta spreads may need to narrow for longer
By Reese Ewing
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Sept 12 Despite plunging
arabica prices, the smoother coffee bean will struggle to regain
lost market share in big roasters' blends after high prices over
the past several years drove them to less expensive robusta
substitutes, specialists said on Wednesday.
In the medium to long term, the prospects for cost efficient
arabica producers look bright, both for milder Central American
and Colombian washed beans as well as the massive body of
Brazilian naturals, participants at the IV International
Conference on Natural Arabicas said.
But for now, big traditional roasters such as Folgers,
Maxwell House, Nescafe and others have been slow to react to the
plunge in arabica prices and re-establish more arabicas into
their blends, analysts and traders said.
Americans started drinking more brewed coffee made from
robusta beans after arabica prices rose to $3/lb in 2011.
Steaming techniques allowed blenders to strip out some of the
more bitter characteristics of the robusta, which otherwise
might have lost them the loyalties of taste-conscious consumers.
"Big roasters are slow to move because of concerns that
customers want consistency," said analyst Ric Rhinehart at SCAA
coffee marketing consultant. "They've seen no drop in
consumption of their products and they're still making money."
Arabica prices have fallen more than 30 percent over the
past 12 months to four-year lows, according to International
Coffee Organization's composite indicator of washed and natural
beans from Latin America.
After the difference between lower quality robustas and
smoother arabicas grew to record levels in 2011, which prompted
big mainstream roasters to introduce more inexpensive beans into
their blends, that trend is moving in reverse.
BEARISH FUNDAMENTALS
Over the last year, the spread between Colombian milds and
robustas have fallen from 80 U.S. cents a lb to 49 cents/lb. The
spread between Brazilian naturals and benchmark robustas has
also fallen from 53 cents to 23 cents, ICO data showed.
"When U.S. butter prices rose sharply and people who said
they would never buy margarine switched, butter lost some of
those customers forever. Some never switched back when butter
prices returned to normal," said Carlos Brando, coffee
consultant at P&A Marketing International.
"It will likely be that way for some blenders. Those that
come back will need time and prolonged low arabica prices,"
Brando added.
Bearish fundamentals converging on global coffee prices may
just provide such a scenario, though. Stocks of coffee in both
producer and consumer countries are the highest in years.
Demand remains anemic in developed countries and will even
fall in Europe, while economic growth is slowing in the emerging
markets, which have been the engine for the increase in coffee
drinking over the past several years.
Meanwhile, Brazil is putting out increasingly larger crops
and the other two big arabica producers in Latin America -
Colombia and Mexico - appear to have their coffee rust problems
under control and are expected to raise output.
One of the main factors contributing to the high price of
coffee up until recently has been the weakness of the dollar
against the currencies in the producer countries. These scales
have begun to shift as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to
unwind its bond-buying program.
Coffee market analyst Rodrigo Costa at Archer Consulting
said: "roasters have kept their buying orders scaled down on the
belief that prices will fall further".
Producers in Brazil, which grows more than a third of the
world's arabica, have just finished a massive 50-million-bag
off-season harvest. Next year's on-season crop is due to be even
bigger as rains favor flowering and fruit development.
"Some bigger roasters will eventually put out a higher
quality blend to try to win market share and then other blenders
may start to come back to more arabica," said Rhinehart at
consultant SCAA . "But the spreads may need to come closer to
par first."
