BRASILIA May 7 Brazil's government raised its
benchmark price for arabica coffee 17 percent on Tuesday to 307
reais ($150) per 60-kg bag, the agriculture ministry said, a
decision some traders see as sign of imminent government
intervention to boost coffee prices.
In a statement announcing the higher benchmark price, used
as a guideline rate when the government makes a rare purchase of
coffee stocks or provides a temporary subsidy to producers, the
agriculture ministry said it was now a priority for the
government to work out support measures for the coffee sector.
($1 = 2.0109 Brazilian reais)
