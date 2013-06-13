* Raises forecast on better arabica outlook

* World top coffee grower now in harvest

BRASILIA, June 13 Brazil's 2013/14 coffee crop should produce about 52.9 million 60-kg bags, local analyst Safras & Mercado said on Thursday, the latest forecast that the harvest beginning now will produce a large crop.

Its figure was higher than the forecast of 49.1 million to 52.3 million bags which the consultancy gave last December.

Brazil, the world's top coffee grower, is in the early tages of gathering what the government expects to be a record-sized crop for a lower output 'off year' in the biological two-year cycle in which output rises one year and then falls the next.

Safras raised its estimate due to higher arabica production than previously forecast, while it trimmed its view for robusta production, a lower cost, more astringent-tasting variety. Coffee areas in the main robusta state, Espirito Santo, suffered a harmful period of drought in the last couple of months.

Arabica production would reach 37.9 million 60-kg bags while robusta output was expected to total 15 million bags, Safras said.

Brazil's government is considering offering support measures to coffee farmers but has made no announcement of what this might entail.

Coffee prices have halved from the peak of a two-year rally beginning in 2010 in which prices briefly shot over $3 per lb. On Thursday, September arabica futures traded on New York's ICE futures exchange rose 0.8 percent to $1.2545 per lb.

A relatively large coffee crop will help ease concerns about losses in Central America where roya or leaf rust fungus is ravaging plantations and could shave up to a fifth off the region's output. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by David Gregorio)