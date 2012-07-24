SAO PAULO, July 24 Cooxupe, Brazil's biggest coffee cooperative, said on Tuesday dry weather in recent days has favored the harvest, which should pick up speed this week as rains stay away from the productive regions.

Harvesting in the areas where the cooperative operates is behind previous years' performance due to the above-normal rainfall that has fallen on the world's largest coffee belt in recent months.

Producers in the 200 towns in which Cooxupe is active have harvested 43 percent of the crop by the end of last week. Brazil is expected to harvest between 50 million and 55 million 60-kg bags of coffee this season, according to market estimates.

In 2010, the last year that Brazil harvested a big crop like the current one, coffee farmers had harvested nearly 57 percent of the crop by mid-July, and during last year's small crop harvest, producers had brought in 54 percent of the harvest.

"Compared with 2010 and 2011, there is a significant gap, but the good weather has helped us close the harvest numbers. And the forecast for the next days is for good weather, which will help," Jose Eduardo Santos Junior, the head of development at Cooxupe, said in a note.

Cooxupe is dominant in the leading productive regions of South Minas and the Cerrado of Minas Gerais state.

Rains that have been falling over the region have hurt the production of top quality arabicas. The wet weather causes fermentation as the beans are cured and imparts a bitter taste.

Most of Brazil's mild arabicas are what is known in the industry as naturals, which are dried on open patios under the sun. Brazilian and Central American arabicas are often interchangeable when the weather is dry, and at times the former is preferable in blends.

Arabica coffee futures slumped to a lower close Tuesday in its biggest one-day percentage drop in nine months on heavy late-session selling and automatic sell-stop orders after news of the improving weather in Brazil.

Local forecaster Somar expects a warm, dry air mass to settle over most of Brazil's coffee belt, keeping weather clear through the weekend.

ROBUSTA

Harvest of the crop in Brazil's main producer of robusta beans, Espirito Santo, is almost finished, local analysts Cepea said on Tuesday. Brazil also produces a large robusta crop, a more bitter bean used in espresso blends and instant largely consumed on the local market.

Weather in the state has been more favorable for harvesting than in the main arabica regions. The conilon crop, the local variety of robusta, also starts and ends harvest about a month or two earlier than the arabica crop.

The conilon crop from Espirito Santo is expected to be a record this year at 9.35 million 60-kg bags, according to the agriculture ministry. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Additional reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)