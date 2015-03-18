YAOUNDE, March 18 Cameroon's robusta coffee
exports more than doubled to 1,669 tonnes by end-February since
the season opened on Dec. 1 from 790 tonnes in the same period a
year earlier, statistics from an industry group showed on
Wednesday.
Cameroon is one of the few African countries that grows both
robusta and arabica coffee but some of its production is
smuggled to neighbouring Nigeria where farmers receive a higher
price.
Data from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) showed
that there was no arabica coffee exports in February. Arabica
exports remain at 249 tonnes since the start of the 2014/15
season last October 1.
The Central African nation exported 1,208 tonnes of robusta
the previous month.
Data showed Olam Cam, the local unit of Singapore's Olam
International topped the exports chart with 373 tonnes
of beans shipped abroad, followed by GIC Proba with 73 tonnes
and Nealiko with 15 tonnes.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
James Macharia)