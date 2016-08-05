(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Julia Symmes Cobb
PLANADAS, Colombia Aug 5 Jairo Ciro is just
getting back on his feet after more than a third of his coffee
crop withered earlier this year because of Colombia's
devastating El Niño drought.
But now something even worse is on its way - torrential
rains and roya leaf rust, a fungus that attacks coffee trees and
prevents them from producing beans.
Ciro, a father of seven who grows coffee on the steep
hillsides of Colombia's western Tolima province, fears he may
again lose 30 percent of his harvest - and his income - to the
rains, forecast to come into full force by year-end.
Coffee farmers are still bringing in the last of their
drought-damaged crops, but meteorologists are already issuing
warnings that the La Niña phenomenon could begin as soon as this
month.
The downpours, caused by a cooling of waters in the Pacific
Ocean, bring the roya leaf rust with them.
"For La Niña, you don't know how to prepare, we'll have to
worry about soil erosion with all the water," Ciro said
recently, glancing down at his family home, which sits above the
town of Gaitania.
Alexander Canas, a farmer outside the neighboring town of
Planadas, is already seeing the signature rust-colored blotches
of roya on some of his coffee trees.
"It's terrifying - we'll have to have a crisis plan," Canas
said, examining the infected leaves. He is especially worried
about parts of his land that are at lower altitude, where he
says the effects of the rains are usually worse.
La Niña rains and a roya outbreak have devastated the
Colombian harvest before, sending annual output in 2012 down to
a decades-long low of 7.7 million 60-kg bags.
As La Niña drenched Colombia in late 2012, spot arabica
coffee futures on ICE went to a 2-1/2-year low, plunging
60 percent from a 14-year high in 2011.
The premium for Colombia's usual quality in U.S. warehouses
also saw volatility.
The country's federation of growers has warned farmers that
La Niña may bring high humidity and a lack of sunlight. It
expects production of 14.5 million 60-kg bags during 2016.
Alvaro Cruz, the Tolima buyer for Caravela Coffee, which
exports specialty varieties to roasters around the world, said
rains in the first quarter of next year could damage flowering.
"Without flowers, there is no fruit," he said. "If there
isn't a really strong (La Niña) phenomenon at the end of the
year, there may be a good harvest; the problem is that is just
the moment for the rains."
"We've worked a lot with our producers on roya, so they know
what they're confronting," Cruz added.
Due to El Niño, Reinel Perez sold only 12,000 kilos of
coffee to specialty buyers this year, down from his usual 20,000
kilos.
"I worry about commitments to buyers - we're trying our best
to fulfill them," he said as he unloaded sacks at a warehouse in
Gaitania.
"Fighting against nature is hard," he added.
