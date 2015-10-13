MUMBAI Oct 13 The company behind Cafe Coffee
Day, India's biggest coffee chain, has raised 3.34 billion
rupees ($51 million) from "cornerstone" investors ahead of the
formal opening of the country's biggest stock market flotation
in three years.
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, which competes with Starbucks
Corp among others in India, is backed by private equity
firm KKR & Co. It will launch its share sale to retail
and institutional investors on Wednesday.
Cornerstone investors - guaranteed a major share of the
offering regardless of the final price - for the sale included
Blackrock and Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, as well as India's
Reliance Life Insurance Co, Axis Mutual Fund, and the fund
management unit of ICICI Prudential, Coffee Day said on Tuesday.
Coffee Day has allotted 10.38 million shares to cornerstone
investors at 322 rupees apiece, the company said. The indicative
price band for the offering has been set at between 316 rupees
and 328 rupees a share.
($1 = 65.1128 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David Holmes)