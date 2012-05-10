NEW YORK May 10 Dunkin' Donuts has opened its
first restaurant in Guatemala, with three more scheduled to open
their doors in the next month, the company said on Thursday,
following rival Starbucks Coffee Co's move there last
year.
Starbucks opened its first coffeehouse in Guatemala in March
2011.
Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts is known for its
baked treats and lower-costing coffee, and now has more than
10,000 restaurants in 33 countries including neighboring
Honduras.
Guatemala is one of the top coffee-producing nations in
Central America, including its high-quality arabica coffee beans
that are grown at high altitudes.
In 2012, parent company Dunkin' Brands Group
expects to open 350 to 450 net new Dunkin' Donuts and
Baskin-Robbins outlets outside of the United States, the release
said.