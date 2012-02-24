(Adds detail from paragraph four)
HAMBURG Feb 24 Swiss foods giant Nestle
said on Friday it will build a major coffee processing
plant in Germany with investment totalling 220 million euros
($292.9 million).
The plant will be built in Schwerin in east Germany and will
produce coffee capsules for the German, Scandinavian and East
European markets, it said.
Some 450 new jobs will be created, and full production of
about 2 billion capsules annually should be reached by 2014, it
said.
The plant will produce coffee capsules of Nestle's Dolce
Gusto brand, the company said.
The Dolce Gusto range is one of Nestle's fastest-growing
business sectors in Europe, said Nestle European head Laurent
Freixe in a statement.
($1 = 0.7511 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy)