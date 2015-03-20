* Graphic on hedging: here
By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. coffee roasters, still
reeling from a sudden price spike a year ago, took advantage of
the recent tumble in the arabica market to fix prices farther
into the future than they have in more than three years,
roasters and traders said.
The extensive forward coverage reflects a new, more cautious
buying strategy from roasters amid increasingly volatile futures
prices as farmers in top grower Brazil prepare to harvest a crop
many fear has been hurt by last year's drought, according to
interviews with seven U.S. roasters and eight U.S. traders.
The recent drop in prices has even attracted small-scale,
specialty roasters, like Milwaukee-based Anodyne Coffee, which
had never purchased a futures contract until February.
Steve Kessler, Anodyne's director of wholesale operations,
said the company hedged about a quarter of its annual needs late
last month.
"We're looking and saying okay, this is a manageable (price)
level," he said. That covered large-volume purchases for the
company's blends, although he still buys his premium beans with
shorter-term commitments, often 90 days ahead, he said.
Earlier this month, prices hit $1.288 per lb, their
weakest in just over a year, after a month-long drop as
speculators exited long positions on reports of rain in Brazil.
Last week's U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's
weekly Commitment of Traders report showed commercial players,
including roasters and traders, held their biggest long arabica
futures position on ICE Futures U.S. on records going back to
2006.
The coverage is also pronounced among larger roasters who
did not book far forward in November 2013 when arabica hit
seven-year lows just above $1 a pound, only to watch prices more
than double within months for their biggest rally in years as
Brazil's dry spell parched trees and ravaged crops.
"They're kicking themselves and covering much further out,"
said Jessica Sellers, vice president of trading at Serengeti
Trading, a Dripping Springs, Texas-based importer.
Sellers and other U.S. traders said several roaster clients
have started extending futures coverage into the second half of
2016, the longest most have been since 2011, when they booked on
the way up from $2 a lb to a near 14-year high above $3.
This time, roasters fixed forward with long futures
positions on the way down from prices that approached $1.90 a lb
in mid-January, reflecting a desire to lock in prices at levels
that looked attractive compared to recent history, rather than
waiting for prices to show signs of hitting a bottom.
The more cautious strategy comes as the impact of Brazil's
dry weather on its 2015/16 coffee crop remains unclear.
"We're not picking bottoms," George Kneisel, vice president
for commodities at roaster Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA in
Norfolk, Virginia, said.
Several of the U.S.'s largest roasters, including Starbucks
and Keurig Green Mountain locked in prices on
more than 90 percent of their coffee needs for 2015 by the end
of the 2014 calendar year.
The surge in forward coverage could limit the price spike
that many roasters are hedging against, traders said. If prices
were to rise and roasters remained well-covered, there would be
fewer buyers left in the market to contribute to the rally.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Diane Craft)